Market regulator Sebi rejects NSE's settlement plea in co-location matter

The market regulator refunded Rs 300 crore to the exchange following the directions by the Supreme Court in the same case

In 2019, Sebi had directed NSE to disgorge Rs 625 crore for the alleged violations. While setting aside the order, SAT had directed NSE to deposit Rs 100 crore for lack of due diligence

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has disclosed that the market regulator has rejected its plea to settle a matter pertaining to alleged irregularities at its co-location (colo) facility.

The exchange had filed the settlement application in response to a show-cause notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May 2023. The exchange had also filed a detailed response to the notice in August 2023.
'Sebi vide its letter dated December 18, 2023, has rejected the settlement application filed by NSE. The personal hearing in the matter has been concluded on February 2, 2024, and the order of Sebi in this regard is awaited,' NSE has said in a disclosure.

In January 2023, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had set aside a disgorgement order by the market regulator against NSE in the colo matter.

However, it had allowed an enquiry into the charge of connivance and collusion of OPG Securities with the employees and officials of NSE. The settlement application pertains to this issue.

In 2019, Sebi had directed NSE to disgorge Rs 625 crore for the alleged violations. While setting aside the order, SAT had directed NSE to deposit Rs 100 crore for lack of due diligence.

The market regulator refunded Rs 300 crore to the exchange following the directions by the Supreme Court in the same case.

As per market and legal experts, NSE needs to resolve its pending litigations before it can move ahead with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

In December 2023, SAT quashed an order by Sebi against NSE and former top bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian in the so-called ‘dark fibre’ case, where certain brokers allegedly exploited the exchange’s internet infrastructure to get faster connectivity to colo facilities. The tribunal also reduced the penalties on Ramkrishna and Subramanian.

NSE disclosed that proceedings in Sebi orders relating to governance and conflict of interest matters are pending final hearing before the SAT.

Amongst other cases, preferential access to tick-by-tick data at the colo facility is pending before the Supreme Court. Sebi had filed an appeal against the SAT order, which set aside the penalty of Rs 1 crore on NSE.

An appeal on the January 2023 order of SAT is also pending before the Supreme Court.

Further, NSE had also filed a settlement application in a matter related to the alleged misuse of trading access point (TAP) software on which an update is awaited.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

