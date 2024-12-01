Business Standard
Bank's October credit growth to NBFCs slows to 6.4%, shows RBI data

The outstanding bank credit to NBFCs stood at Rs 15.36 trillion in October 2024, compared to Rs 14.44 trillion in October 2023

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Dec 01 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

The growth in bank credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) declined sharply to 6.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in October 2024, compared to 18.3 per cent in the year-ago period, dragging down the growth of overall credit to the services sector, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sectoral deployment of credit data.
 
The overall growth in credit offtake by the services sector dropped to 14.1 per cent YoY in October 2024, compared to 20.4 per cent YoY, largely due to reduced growth in credit to NBFCs and the trade segment.
 
The outstanding bank credit to NBFCs stood at Rs 15.36 trillion in October 2024, compared to Rs 14.44 trillion in October 2023. Meanwhile, it inched up from Rs 15.29 trillion in September 2024 and Rs 15.48 trillion in May 2024.
 
 
In its September bulletin, the RBI noted that finance companies have diversified their funding sources and reduced their borrowing from banks after the apex bank increased risk weights on bank borrowings. In November 2023, the RBI had raised the risk weight on NBFCs by 25 percentage points to pre-empt the build-up of potential risks in these segments.
 
In the services segment, the growth in loans to the trade segment dropped to 12.4 per cent YoY, from 20.7 per cent YoY in October 2023. However, the pace of growth in loans for commercial real estate accelerated to 26 per cent YoY, from 14.8 per cent YoY.
 
As per RBI data, retail credit growth in the "other personal loan" category, which primarily consists of unsecured credit, fell sharply to 15.8 per cent YoY in October 2024, down from 18.3 per cent in October 2023, largely due to a decline in growth in other personal loans, vehicle loans, and credit card outstanding.

The pace of growth in credit card outstanding also decreased to 16.9 per cent, from 28 per cent during this period. Growth in vehicle loans dropped to 11.4 per cent YoY, compared to 20 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
However, credit growth to the largest segment—housing—accelerated to 17.8 per cent YoY, from 14.3 per cent YoY. The credit growth numbers exclude the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.
 
The RBI, in its statement, noted that non-food credit grew by 12.8 per cent in October 2024, compared to 15.5 per cent in the year-ago period. Credit to industry strengthened to 8 per cent YoY in October 2024, compared to 4.8 per cent a year ago.
 
Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered growth of 15.5 per cent YoY in October 2024, compared with 17.4 per cent in the same month last year.
 

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

