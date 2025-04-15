Nifty Auto rises 3.4% as Trump hints at tariff exemption for auto imports

The Nifty Auto index surged 3.4 per cent on Tuesday after United States President Donald Trump hinted at granting exemptions on auto-related import tariffs. All 15 components of the index ended with gains of between 2 per cent and 8 per cent.
Trump on Monday said he was considering a modification to the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on foreign auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada, and other places. Those tariffs could raise the costs of a car by thousands of dollars, and Trump said car companies “need a little bit of time because they're going to make ’em here.”
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, the country’s largest auto component maker by market value, ended 8 per cent higher. Balkrishna Industries and Bharat Forge rose 7 per cent each, while Tata Motors gained 4.6 per cent. The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) maker gets about a fourth of its sales from the US.
After Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2, the Nifty Auto index had dropped over 10 per cent. The index has now recouped almost all the losses and is down less than 3 per cent from April 2 levels. Companies that rely heavily on the US markets had seen the maximum losses.
Trump’s latest comments came days after he said he would pause “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on dozens of countries for 90 days.
In a note on Friday, Nomura said that Indian suppliers could benefit from the pause on tariffs, as US automakers look to source parts outside of China amid tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.