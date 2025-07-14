JSW Infra, Rallis India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Angel One stock recommendations:
NSE Scrip - JSWINFRA
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹317
On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a breakout from an "Inverse Head and Shoulders" bullish reversal pattern. The recent bullish gap witnessed during the week has held firmly, indicating it could be a breakaway gap, a strong sign of trend reversal. Additionally, the weekly RSI has crossed above the 60 mark and is aligning with its previous swing high, suggesting strong momentum ahead. The price action is well-supported by key moving averages, reinforcing the positive bias and supporting a buy view.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' JSWINFRA around ₹317 - ₹315 | Stop-loss: ₹307 | Target: ₹337 Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
NSE Scrip – RALLIS
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹343
After facing resistance around the 335 mark thrice over the past seven months, the stock has finally broken out above this key hurdle, forming a bullish Cup and Handle pattern. The breakout is accompanied by rising volumes and strong bullish candlesticks, adding conviction to the move. Prices are also trading well above key moving averages, supporting a positive outlook and reinforcing the buy call.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' RALLIS around ₹343 - ₹340 | Stop-loss: ₹329| Target: ₹370
NSE Scrip – ASAHIINDIA
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹852
Since late June, the stock has shown strong upward momentum. After a brief consolidation last week, prices have resumed their primary uptrend with a breakout from a flag pattern. Additionally, the stock has surpassed the September 2024 swing high, confirming a long-term breakout. Both breakouts are backed by strong volumes, and this confluence of bullish signals reinforces our positive view on the stock.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' ASAHIINDIA around ₹852 - ₹847 | Stop-loss: ₹813| Target: ₹930
(Disclaimer: This article is by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)