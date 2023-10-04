Sensex, Nifty50 close at dip as US treasury yields hit highest since 2007

Domestic markets experienced further declines, unnerved by surging US treasury yields, leading to fears of asset repricing. The benchmark Sensex concluded at 65,226, down 286 points or 0.44 per cent, marking its lowest closing since August 31. Concurrently, the Nifty 50 index decreased by 0.47 per cent, ending at 19,436, its lowest since September 1.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield reached 4.88 per cent, the highest since 2007, before receding below 4.8 per cent. Similarly, the 10-year German Bund surpassed 3 per cent for the first time since 2011. The heightened yields raised concerns of increased foreign portfolio investors' selling. In the previous month, they withdrew nearly $2 billion from domestic stocks, a record since January. With rising yields, equities' risk-reward ratio becomes less enticing. Since their peaks on September 15, both the Sensex and Nifty have declined by almost 4 per cent. This surge in bond yields intensified anticipation of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year, diminishing the allure of risk assets.

Market participants also exercised caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming monetary policy announcement.

Fueling the latest yield hike was the US job data, which exceeded expectations, and a series of assertive remarks from Federal Reserve officials. US job openings in August saw an unanticipated increase due to a rise in white-collar job vacancies.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), available positions rose to 9.61 million in August from 8.92 million in July. Analysts interpret this data as a continuous tight labour market, possibly prompting a Federal Reserve interest rate hike soon.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal, expressed, "The Q2 earnings season is imminent and is projected to uphold the previous quarters' growth trend. Market trajectory will be influenced by a mix of global/local macros, earnings outcomes, and management perspectives.”

Also Read Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind Street gives a thumbs up to Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's demerger plan SBI Cards likely to gain as higher spending expected in third quarter Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector Markets hit 4-week lows on FPI selloff; Sensex ends 610 points lower Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Loretta Mester, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, recently emphasised the necessity for another rate hike this year to meet the Fed's 2 per cent inflation target. Simultaneously, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman indicated the potential need for multiple rate hikes to regulate inflation.

Emphasising the significance of the forthcoming earnings season, Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head - Business Development at Emkay Institutional Equities, stated, "Management comments will be crucial, especially concerning demand and margin forecasts in light of rising raw material costs due to increased crude prices.”

BSE observed a weak market breadth with 2,446 stocks declining against 1,250 advancing. Axis Bank, dropping 4.4 per cent, was the most significant contributor to the Sensex's dip, while HDFC Bank, with a 1.5 per cent rise, helped mitigate some of the losses.