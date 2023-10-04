close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Sensex, Nifty50 close at dip as US treasury yields hit highest since 2007

Market participants also exercised caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming monetary policy announcement

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic markets experienced further declines, unnerved by surging US treasury yields, leading to fears of asset repricing. The benchmark Sensex concluded at 65,226, down 286 points or 0.44 per cent, marking its lowest closing since August 31. Concurrently, the Nifty 50 index decreased by 0.47 per cent, ending at 19,436, its lowest since September 1.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield reached 4.88 per cent, the highest since 2007, before receding below 4.8 per cent. Similarly, the 10-year German Bund surpassed 3 per cent for the first time since 2011. The heightened yields raised concerns of increased foreign portfolio investors' selling. In the previous month, they withdrew nearly $2 billion from domestic stocks, a record since January. With rising yields, equities' risk-reward ratio becomes less enticing. Since their peaks on September 15, both the Sensex and Nifty have declined by almost 4 per cent. This surge in bond yields intensified anticipation of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year, diminishing the allure of risk assets.

Market participants also exercised caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming monetary policy announcement.

Fueling the latest yield hike was the US job data, which exceeded expectations, and a series of assertive remarks from Federal Reserve officials. US job openings in August saw an unanticipated increase due to a rise in white-collar job vacancies.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), available positions rose to 9.61 million in August from 8.92 million in July. Analysts interpret this data as a continuous tight labour market, possibly prompting a Federal Reserve interest rate hike soon.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal, expressed, "The Q2 earnings season is imminent and is projected to uphold the previous quarters' growth trend. Market trajectory will be influenced by a mix of global/local macros, earnings outcomes, and management perspectives.”

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Street gives a thumbs up to Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's demerger plan

SBI Cards likely to gain as higher spending expected in third quarter

Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector

Markets hit 4-week lows on FPI selloff; Sensex ends 610 points lower

Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day


Loretta Mester, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, recently emphasised the necessity for another rate hike this year to meet the Fed's 2 per cent inflation target. Simultaneously, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman indicated the potential need for multiple rate hikes to regulate inflation.

Emphasising the significance of the forthcoming earnings season, Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head - Business Development at Emkay Institutional Equities, stated, "Management comments will be crucial, especially concerning demand and margin forecasts in light of rising raw material costs due to increased crude prices.”

BSE observed a weak market breadth with 2,446 stocks declining against 1,250 advancing. Axis Bank, dropping 4.4 per cent, was the most significant contributor to the Sensex's dip, while HDFC Bank, with a 1.5 per cent rise, helped mitigate some of the losses.
Topics : Stock Market Sensex US Treasury Nifty50

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon