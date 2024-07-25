Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Slump in tech stocks knock Asia shares, yen towers at over 2-month high

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.9% and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 2%. Taiwan's markets were closed for a second day

Stock market

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.6%, finding little support from Beijing's latest easing step

Reuters SYDNEY
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 Asian shares were hammered on Thursday as a slump in global tech stocks sent investors fleeing into less risky assets, including short-dated bonds, the yen and Swiss franc.
Chinese stocks were given little support after the country's central bank sprang a surprise cut in longer-term rates, adding to a recent rush of stimulus measures.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The sell-off in stocks saw investors ramp up bets on rate cuts globally, with futures implying a 100% chance of a Federal Reserve easing in September. A spike in market volatility fuelled a vicious squeeze on carry trades which saw the dollar sink another 0.6% to 152.85 yen on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.9% and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 2%. Taiwan's markets were closed for a second day due to a typhoon.
Chinese blue-chips pared earlier losses to be down 0.1%, although the Shanghai Composite index was still off 0.3%, hitting five-month lows.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.6%, finding little support from Beijing's latest easing step.

More From This Section

Maintaining premium growth, sustained margins key for ICICI Prudential Life

Asian stocks subdued after lacklustre earnings from US tech; yen firms

Budget 2024: Tax breaks and rural triggers may keep consumer stocks in play

Indian Hotels Company lacks valuation comfort despite strong outlook

Tech outage: Exchanges say business as usual, some brokers face issues

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq lost almost 4% - the worst one-day fall since 2022 - as lacklustre Alphabet and Tesla earnings undermined investor confidence in the already lofty valuations of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. [.N]
That added to recent market volatility, with Wall Street's fear gauge jumping to a three-month high. Investors looked for the safety of cash and super-liquid short term debt, with U.S. two-year yields hitting their lowest in almost six months on Wednesday.
In early Asian trade, Nasdaq futures rebounded 0.4% and S&P 500 stock futures rose 0.3%.
"Traders have played outright defence, as the saturated and well-owned tech position continues to be unwound," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
"We can also add an ongoing unease around China's growth trajectory, very poor PMIs in Europe and a bearish opinion piece from ex-New York Fed member Bill Dudley, and investors and traders derisked and de-grossed portfolios."
The other big mover in Asia was the safe-haven yen, up 0.6% to the strongest in 2-1/2 months. It surged 1.1% overnight, with the upward momentum intact ahead of the Bank of Japan's meeting next week where policymakers will debate whether or not to raise interest rates.
The Swiss franc also rose 0.7% overnight.
Short-dated bonds rallied overnight, supported by comments from Bill Dudley, a former president at the New York Fed that the central bank should cut rates, preferably at its policy meeting next week.
The yield on two-year Treasuries fell 4 basis points overnight and was last steady at 4.4121%.
Markets are fully pricing in a quarter-point rate cut from the Fed in September, with even some risk for a 50 basis point cut. For all of 2024, a total easing of 65 basis points has been priced in.
"The rate cut expectations are getting very elevated the same way as they were last year," said Andrew Lilley, chief rates strategist at Barreyjoey in Sydney.
"My worry is that the market is getting ahead of the economic data because we have seen previously that these short-term dips in inflation haven't been sustained."
Indeed, advance U.S. gross domestic product data is due later on Thursday and is forecast to show growth picking up to an annualised 2% in the second quarter. The closely watched Atlanta Fed GDPNow indicator points to growth of 2.6%, suggesting some risk to the upside.
In commodity markets, gold fell 0.9% to $2,375.92 an ounce. [GOL/]
Oil prices ticked lower and held near six-week lows on worries about a slowing Chinese economy crimping demand. [O/R]
Brent futures fell 0.4% to $81.81 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also dropped 0.3% to $77.33.
 
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IFCI, MMTC, STC, Suzlon, Raymond among 354 stocks locked in upper circuit

Viksit Bharat Budget 2024: This waste management stock has zoomed 17%

NFL, RCF, FACT: Shares of fertiliser firms rally up to 13% ahead of Budget

LIC stock is up 16% in July on the BSE; what's fueling the rise? Check here

Just Dial zooms 15%; stock hits 9-year high on strong June quarter results

Topics : stock market rally Financial Stock Fintech sector Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon