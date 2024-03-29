Sensex (    %)
                             
Stock markets closed for trading today on account of Good Friday

The holiday-shortened week witnessed only three days of trading as the equity markets were also closed on Monday, March 25, on account of Holi

File image | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for trading on Friday on account of Good Friday. Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country's largest commodity market, will also remain shut for trading today.

According to the holiday calendar of BSE, trading holidays have been announced for a total of 14 days in 2024. Previously, the markets were closed for trading on January 26 on account of Republic Day and March 8 for Shivratri. 

According to a report in the Economic Times, any changes in the holiday calendar will be announced in advance via a separate circular. 

In the next financial year, which commences on April 1, markets will be closed on two occasions in April and November, whereas, it will remain shut once each in May, June, July, August, October, and December. 

On Thursday, Rupee depreciated six paise to 83.39 against the US dollar owing to a strengthening greenback against major rivals overseas and rising crude oil prices in the international markets.

The benchmark Nifty50 rose nearly one per cent on Thursday and capped off an ebullient 2023-24 that saw domestic equities reach several milestones. The 50-share blue chip index ended the year with a gain of nearly 29 per cent, its best performance since the Covid-affected 2020-21. Despite the recent selloff, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices gained 70 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex jumped 25 per cent during the year.

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

