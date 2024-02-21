Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: NDA approach to PSUs, caring for elderly & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Feb 21 2024

The rejection by farmers’ representatives of the government’s proposal to buy the marketable surplus of five non-wheat/non-rice crops over the next five years at their minimum support price is a lost opportunity to find middle ground between the strikers’ maximalist demands and the Centre’s fiscal capabilities. This latest rejection suggests that lasting solutions to the crisis are becoming increasingly elusive, the top edit argues. Read it here

Ashok Bhattacharya examines how the Modi government’s equity contribution to public sector units has risen even as their capacity to generate resources has taken a hit. Read it here

The second edit explains why the government and the private sector must rethink the retirement age to unlock the longevity dividend. Read it here

Vanita Kohli Khandekar shows how the advent of smart TVs in the living room is changing both streaming and broadcasting Read it here

 
“Once farmers reach a settlement with the government, that will be a better atmosphere for the announcement of the BJP-RLD alliance.’
 
RLD leader on why the alliance is delayed
First Published: Feb 21 2024

