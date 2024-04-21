Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Things we may not know about bank wage settlement

While the wait for a five-day week gets longer, the most interesting developments that make the agreement progressive and humane relate to leave

Small Finance Bank Stocks
Premium

Besides 12 PSBs, 10 private sector banks and three foreign banks are covered by the 12th bipartite wage agreement, which is meant for five years, beginning November 2022.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), the premier bankers’ body, and the officers associations of banks and workmen employees’ unions have signed an agreement for a 17 per cent increase in salary revision. This translates into an outgo of Rs 12,589 crore for 12 public sector banks (PSBs), including the State Bank of India. The wage break-up for officers and workmen is Rs 8,424 crore and Rs 4,165 crore, respectively.

Besides 12 PSBs, 10 private sector banks and three foreign banks are covered by the 12th bipartite wage agreement, which is meant for five years, beginning November 2022. Of course, the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Banks Wages salary Banking PSBs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon