What's next for insurance after 100% FDI: Governance challenges ahead

Yet, as with any reform of this scale, the real test lies in its implementation. The roster of early movers signals a strong appetite among global insurers. For existing joint ventures, the reforms open the door to buyouts of Indian partners, though such transactions will require careful attention to shareholders’ agreements, pre-emption rights, tag-along and drag-along provisions, and potential valuation disputes. Registration of a new insurer currently takes anywhere between 12 and 15 months. Introducing a quicker approval process and an outer timeline for completing registrations and approving transfers or amalgamations would bring welcome predictability for investors and policyholders alike. Similarly, constituting dedicated committees to review new applications will help prevent bottlenecks as entry volumes rise.

The second challenge concerns governance, now that foreign promoters are permitted to exercise complete ownership and control of the board of an Indian insurer (subject only to the requirement of appointing one resident Indian chief executive officer or chairman). This is a marked departure from earlier conditions that restricted foreign investors from exercising effective control over the insurer’s board. However, given that operational control can now rest entirely offshore, the Irdai may need to ensure strict implementation of, and compliance with, corporate governance norms so that any accountability gaps are narrowed. For effective supervision, establishing a robust two-way channel with overseas regulators could assist the Irdai in evaluating the financial strength, track record, and home-country standing of foreign investors swiftly and accurately. This will also facilitate the coordination of cross-border supervision. If a foreign promoter’s group entity faces regulatory action in another jurisdiction, formal supervisory arrangements with foreign regulators will enable Irdai to intervene early, ring-fence the Indian entity, and protect policyholders’ interests.

Allowing 100 per cent FDI is likely to bring advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which have been deployed by global insurers across underwriting, claims settlement, and other core functions. While this should push domestic insurers to innovate, it also means the regulator can no longer treat AI adoption as a peripheral issue. With advanced technology comes advanced risks: Large-scale collection and processing of policyholder data heighten concerns around data security and privacy. Irdai must respond with binding guidance on AI use, robust data protection standards aligned with India’s evolving privacy framework, and mandatory fallback mechanisms for situations in which technology may fail. Without such safeguards, the efficiency gains promised by advanced technology could come at the cost of policyholder trust.

One of the most significant challenges is the regulatory uncertainty surrounding distribution and commission payments. Given that distribution is the backbone of any insurer, and that bancassurance channels dominate a significant share of insurance distribution, a well-defined policy framework providing clarity on commission limits and expenses of management norms, coupled with a firm disincentive against opaque mid-term policy changes, is essential before long-term commitments can reasonably be expected of foreign players.

Insurance, much like banking, underpins economic stability, and its value rests on the trust of policyholders. The success of these reforms will depend on the strength of the regulatory framework that governs them. If implemented with speed, vigilance, and a steadfast focus on policyholder protection, these changes have the potential to transform India’s insurance landscape for decades to come.