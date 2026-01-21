AI-led growth looks strong, but concentration risks are hard to ignore

However, the IMF also cautions that the AI-led growth rests on a narrow base. An AI investment boom might be a bubble that could burst, similar to the dotcom bust of the early 2000s. If expectations rise faster than actual productivity gains, excessive investment could abruptly unwind. A sharp correction in stock-market valuations can quickly slow growth by curtailing capital spending and weakening confidence even if it does not trigger a full-blown financial crisis. A small group of large US technology firms are driving equity markets, pushing AI-linked valuations far above the broader market. The United Nations’ report “World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026” also notes that AI investment remains highly concentrated, with the US accounting for 72.5 per cent of global corporate AI spending in 2024, underscoring how far behind most countries remain.

However, research cited by the World Economic Forum argues that AI systems are already performing tasks worth $4.5 trillion in economic value in the US alone, indicating productivity gains. Thus, while the wider adoption of AI in different functions may have improved productivity, the level of investment and its concentration is a concern. There are also concerns over energy intensity, data concentration, and labour displacement. For many emerging and developing economies, limited access to capital, skills, and data threatens to widen gaps in income and productivity.