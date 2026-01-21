AI-led growth looks strong, but concentration risks are hard to ignore
The IMF has reaffirmed India's position as the fastest-growing major economy, with its 2025-26 forecast revised to 7.3 per cent
The January 2026 update of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) “World Economic Outlook”, released this week, underlines how artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key engine of global growth. The upward revision of global growth for 2026 to 3.3 per cent is driven largely by a surge in technology and AI-related investment, concentrated mainly in the United States (US). The IMF estimates that technology investment in the US added around 30 basis points to average annualised gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first three quarters of 2025, helping push the 2026 growth projection up by 30 basis points to 2.4 per cent. Corporate earnings and investment announcements early this year suggest that spending on AI infrastructure — ranging from advanced semiconductors to data centres and Cloud capacity — continues to outpace broader capital expenditure, reinforcing the IMF’s assessment that technology is cushioning growth even as global trade remains fragile. On the upside, broader AI adoption could boost productivity and medium-term growth while a sustained easing of trade tensions may enhance policy predictability and revive investment momentum.