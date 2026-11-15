As inflation stays elevated, RBI's Dec repo rate increase appears certain

The MPC in October had projected the retail-inflation rate at 6 per cent for this quarter and 5.7 per cent for the next. The rate was projected at 5.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2027-28. The latest inflation print has pushed the real repo rate into negative territory, making a policy-rate adjustment necessary. The extent of adjustment in the December meeting and later will depend on several factors, such as the inflation projection for next financial year, prospects of second-order effects through higher food prices, and the level of the real policy rate the central bank is willing to maintain at this stage.

An earlier study by RBI economists had estimated the neutral rate — the real policy rate that is neither expansionary nor contractionary— at 1.4-1.9 per cent. It is possible that it has changed. Even assuming that the RBI is comfortable maintaining the real policy rate at 1-1.25 per cent, the repo rate needs to be adjusted by 50-75 basis points, given that the central bank expects the inflation rate to average 5 per cent in 2027-28, according to its latest biannual Monetary Policy Report (October). However, much depends on possible shifts in inflation projections. The monsoon season ended with a rainfall deficit of about 13 per cent as against the long-period average. Given the expected strong El Niño conditions, with adverse implications for rain in winter and lower reservoir levels, agricultural output could also be affected in the rabi season, potentially keeping food prices elevated.