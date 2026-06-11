Ethanol Gambit: E85 push must be matched by a long-term transport strategy

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently launched E85 fuel, a blend containing 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol, as part of India’s effort to reduce oil imports and build a domestic biofuel economy. The move follows the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol and is intended to pave the way for flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can run on a wide range of ethanol-petrol blends. Meanwhile, the government has also exempted E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol from excise duty, signalling support for higher ethanol blends. The tax relief is more than a fiscal measure. It creates a demand-side incentive for fuels beyond E20 and provides a commercial pathway for deploying the surplus ethanol-production capacity, which has emerged after the rapid expansion of domestic distillation capacity. Together, these measures underline the government’s commitment to expanding the role of ethanol in India’s energy mix. At the same time, recent statements from within the government suggest that India may first move to E25 before transitioning to FFVs and E100 fuel. This calls for careful consideration of the country’s transport fuel strategy at a time when the automobile industry is looking for policy certainty.