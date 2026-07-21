Ill-judged crackdown: Government must engage constructively with protestors

The paper leaks ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (Neet-UG) and the irregularities in the Onscreen Marking System (OSM) for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results have created unwonted trauma for millions of students taking these two consequential exams. Although the Neet exams were held without a hitch a month and a half later, those responsible for the paper leaks were arrested, and the problems with the CBSE OSM were sorted individually, there is scant assurance from the government that these problems will not recur. Both fiascos point to deep-rooted systemic problems within the state-controlled public-examination system that govern the lives of young people. More than two million students sit for the Neet-UG and over 1.7 million appear in the CBSE school-leaving exam each year. They are entitled to answers.

Leaks of exam papers have been a frequent issue in the past, and the latest one points to a clear nexus between coaching institutes and paper setters. Students whose parents pay lakhs — sometimes representing their life’s savings — for them to attend coaching classes have a right to know how the government proposes to tackle this issue in lasting ways. In the CBSE OSM debacle, it emerged that the system was introduced without adequate training or testing. Notably, on July 15, the Supreme Court advised the government to heed the frustrations of children over the OSM controversy and sought a status report of an investigation by a one-man committee appointed to examine the technical defects.