Best of BS Opinion: Capital gains tax reforms in context, filling a gap

Reducing the differential between capital and labour incomes and India’s startup story. Today’s reading.
Says R Kavita Rao: More modest returns in capital markets could lead to real investment. This is the thinking behind increasing rates in short- and long-term capital gains tax.
Suveen Sinha: Nearly every quick-commerce startup outside India has shut down. Why are such outfits succeeding in India?
The second edit says the market regulator’s proposal for a new asset class can lead to a surge in derivatives. How to tackle it? And the first edit is of the view that the government needs a revised fiscal framework.