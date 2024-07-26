Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Capital gains tax reforms in context, filling a gap

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

capital gain tax

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reducing the differential between capital and labour incomes and India’s startup story. Today’s reading.

Says R Kavita Rao: More modest returns in capital markets could lead to real investment. This is the thinking behind increasing rates in short- and long-term capital gains tax.
Suveen Sinha: Nearly every quick-commerce startup outside India has shut down. Why are such outfits succeeding in India?

The second edit says the market regulator’s proposal for a new asset class can lead to a surge in derivatives. How to tackle it? And the first edit is of the view that the government needs a revised fiscal framework.


QUOTE

Agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process (with China). Must ensure full respect for the LAC and past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise our ties.
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

