Best of BS Opinion: Don't hang the ECI just yet, make it work efficiently

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argues R Jagannathan. He suggests that the scale of India’s electorate, mortality rates, widespread internal migration, outdated voter records, software errors, and limited staffing can explain many apparent anomalies. The Commission needs stronger human oversight of automated deletions, more permanent staff, and clearer rules governing internal decision-making. He also recommends conducting Special Intensive Revisions well before elections, involving political parties, linking voter records with death registers, and building consensus for a periodic National Register of Citizens to clarify citizenship-related questions. The Election Commission’s handling of electoral-roll revisions warrants greater transparency, but the problems highlighted by recent reports should not automatically be attributed to bias or conspiracy . He suggests that the scale of India’s electorate, mortality rates, widespread internal migration, outdated voter records, software errors, and limited staffing can explain many apparent anomalies. The Commission needs stronger human oversight of automated deletions, more permanent staff, and clearer rules governing internal decision-making. He also recommends conducting Special Intensive Revisions well before elections, involving political parties, linking voter records with death registers, and building consensus for a periodic National Register of Citizens to clarify citizenship-related questions.

writes Aditi Phadnis. His proposal to lower the minimum age for candidates reflects an attempt to engage younger voters, while plans to resolve Hyderabad’s complex land disputes could influence the delayed municipal elections. However, the BJP’s growing urban vote presents a potential challenge, despite Congress’s strong position statewide. Reddy must also manage an older generation within his party while sustaining welfare measures, attracting investment, and navigating high state debt. Hyderabad’s large GCC presence and continued capital spending provide economic momentum, but political circumstances can change quickly. Revanth Reddy is seeking to broaden his political constituency in Telangana even as his Congress government enjoys a comfortable Assembly majority,. His proposal to lower the minimum age for candidates reflects an attempt to engage younger voters, while plans to resolve Hyderabad’s complex land disputes could influence the delayed municipal elections. However, the BJP’s growing urban vote presents a potential challenge, despite Congress’s strong position statewide. Reddy must also manage an older generation within his party while sustaining welfare measures, attracting investment, and navigating high state debt. Hyderabad’s large GCC presence and continued capital spending provide economic momentum, but political circumstances can change quickly.

says Shekhar Gupta. He traces how successive Chief Election Commissioners largely left office with their reputations intact, contrasting this record with Gyanesh Kumar’s growing notoriety amid criticism of the poll panel. Gupta places the controversy within a broader third-year fatigue afflicting Modi’s current third term, citing economic, administrative, geopolitical, and electoral challenges. With a succession of crucial state elections approaching, restoring public confidence in the ECI should be the government’s priority, he says, adding that visible political leadership may help defend the institution of the ECI that millions of Indians repose their democratic faith in. The Election Commission’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision has created an institutional crisis that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cannot afford to ignore . He traces how successive Chief Election Commissioners largely left office with their reputations intact, contrasting this record with Gyanesh Kumar’s growing notoriety amid criticism of the poll panel. Gupta places the controversy within a broader third-year fatigue afflicting Modi’s current third term, citing economic, administrative, geopolitical, and electoral challenges. With a succession of crucial state elections approaching, restoring public confidence in the ECI should be the government’s priority, he says, adding that visible political leadership may help defend the institution of the ECI that millions of Indians repose their democratic faith in.