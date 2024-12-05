Best of BS Opinion: False alarm, improving national accounts and more

Business Standard
Donald Trump recently threatened the Brics countries with a 100 per cent tariff if they created a Brics currency or backed any other currency to replace the dollar. In this context, our lead editorial notes that if the dollar’s position is undermined over time, it is more likely to be because of US policies. Read here
 
Our second edit highlights what needs to be done while revising the national accounts series. Read here
 
In other views
 
As India moves up the development ladder, fewer people will want to leave and more Indian Americans will want to come back and enrich India with their knowledge and expertise. A small trickle has already started returning, but for now, unless the US becomes extremely hostile to even legal migration, the number of Indian Americans will continue to rise, which will influence US policy towards India, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here
 
 
A swift response from the Indian regulatory system to the Adani case will be crucial to prevent delays in India’s strategic progress, writes Amit Tandon. Read here
 

