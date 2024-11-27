Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: A boost for cash transfer, pull, don't push, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The government of Karnataka recently released a strategy targeting global capability centres (GCCs). In this context, our lead editorial notes that it must be recognised that the basic requirements for GCCs to flourish in Karnataka — as in any other state — are those which are broadly applicable to all new investment, particularly foreign investment. Read here
 
Google launched its search engine in 1998 and rapidly achieved dominance in a nascent space. But almost three decades down the line, that space is ripe for change, notes our second editorial. Read here
 
In other views
 
With the power of women in reaping electoral dividends now being recognised in recent Assembly elections, it is likely that the Union government’s budgetary outlays will also reflect a bigger increase in the allocation for programmes that benefit women. For those in the government committed to the idea of fiscal prudence, the challenges have got a little more difficult writes A K Bhattacharya Read here
 
 
We expect medium-term growth in the Indian economy to stabilise at 6.5-6.6 per cent, stronger than the FY19-20 pace but moderating from the post-pandemic years, writes economist Radhika Rao. Read here
 

Quote
 
“"We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper.”
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

