Best of BS Opinion: Will Trump get his wish for weaker dollar, unsung hero

The weekend pieces tell you why they are so
Ken Rogoff: Donald Trump is right about the costs of a high dollar but the remedies being proposed are worse than the disease.
Devangshu Datta looks at the political picture in America … what will be the outcome of the election, which has two contrasting candidates?
Chintan Girish Modi looks at inspirational books and films that tell us what people and governments should do.
R Gopalakrishnan describes the limitations of leaders. And the responsibilities of their successors.
More From This Section
US Vice-President Kamala Harris
He (Benyamin Netanyahu) calls it “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. He is absolutely correct … it is he and his government that are barbaric and their barbarism is being given the unstinted support of most of the Western world.
Congress functionary Priyanka Gandhi