Best of BS Opinion: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

A sophisticated and efficient market economy is ruled by prices. Prices fluctuate and send signals that generate a demand and supply response. These fluctuations can be painful in the short run. The financial derivative markets create tools through w

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In the context of Viksit Bharat goal, our lead editorial notes: Growth will need to approach double digits and stay high for this to be a reality. Read here

The steady and predictable pace of monsoon precipitation through June and July has been replaced by erratic patterns of extended dry spells followed by short, unprecedented heavy showers, which impose new pressures on infrastructure, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views

Policy on derivatives needs to be informed by the evolution of these markets in India and the benefits of risk management, writes KP Krishnan. Read here

In a column I argue that India needs a comprehensive review of its fiscal position. It requires a clear road map consistent with the objectives of faster debt reduction, sustained economic growth, and the economy’s ability to finance these goals. Read here



Quote
 
“The current unemployment rate is 3.2 per cent. It came down from 6 per cent in the 2017-18 period as employment generation has taken place under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.”
 
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

