Best of BS Opinion: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater and more

In the context of Viksit Bharat goal, our lead editorial notes: Growth will need to approach double digits and stay high for this to be a reality. Read here
The steady and predictable pace of monsoon precipitation through June and July has been replaced by erratic patterns of extended dry spells followed by short, unprecedented heavy showers, which impose new pressures on infrastructure, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views
Policy on derivatives needs to be informed by the evolution of these markets in India and the benefits of risk management, writes KP Krishnan. Read here
In a column I argue that India needs a comprehensive review of its fiscal position. It requires a clear road map consistent with the objectives of faster debt reduction, sustained economic growth, and the economy’s ability to finance these goals. Read here