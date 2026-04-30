Best of BS Opinion: From oil to athletics, systems evolving under pressure

“Now my charms are all o’erthrown,” Prospero confesses in Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, as the storm he summoned settles into an uneasy calm. It is a line that carries the quiet relief of someone who has held the storm together for too long and finally chooses to let it settle. This is not defeat, it is an unexpected hope. That what follows is not chaos but a different kind of order, one that no longer needs constant command. And across geographies and disciplines today, from oil fields to running tracks to policy tables, there is a sense that release, when it chances upon reality, is not an ending but an opening. Let’s dive in.

first editorial notes, quotas that The United Arab Emirates stepping away from Opec feels like Prospero breaking his staff, an assertion that even collective control has its limits. As our, quotas that once steadied prices now constrain ambition ; five million barrels of capacity cannot be indefinitely held at 3.4 million. The cartel’s cohesion, already frayed by US production and internal deviations, risks further unravelling. Yet the irony is sharp because even as one actor exits the script, the Strait of Hormuz and US-Iran tensions continue to dictate the tempo. For India, watching from the audience, the promise of lower prices glimmers but only if the storm truly passes.

second editorial observes, On a different stage, two runners slip past what was once an unbreakable barrier, and the stopwatch itself seems to whisper Prospero’s line. As our this moment reflects the growing convergence of human endurance and sports science. Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha crossing the two-hour marathon mark is not magic undone, but magic redefined with carbon-plated shoes, precision nutrition, and relentless 200-kilometre weeks. Like Federer or Djokovic extending the boundaries of tennis, science has not replaced human will, it has refined it. The spell here was never illusion, but a belief in a limit that no longer holds.

Amita Batra writes, India’s trade strategy must accept that Policy, too, faces its moment of relinquishment. As, India’s trade strategy must accept that certainty is no longer negotiable . The US may redraw tariffs at will, while Europe’s climate rules quietly tighten their grip through mechanisms like CBAM and digital passports. The old comfort of predictable access is fading fast and in its place comes a harder discipline of preparing exporters, especially MSMEs, to navigate rules that are as much about data and emissions as they are about goods.

Rama Bijapurkar notes, And at home, as the state itself seems to step back from the script, offering reassurance without detail. Consumers continue to spend, almost defiantly, but without clear cues on inflation or energy costs, with the burden of interpretation shifted to households, particularly the precarious “middle 50 per cent” of households. Clearer communication, even if cautious, would allow both households and small businesses to make more informed decisions.

Bilal Gani reviews Harsh Mander’s Under Grey Smoggy Skies, Finally,Harsh Mander’s Under Grey Smoggy Skies, a book that brings the focus to lived realities often excluded from macro narratives. Through detailed accounts, it underscores how inequality and policy choices intersect, leaving millions without stable shelter or support. The argument is direct, that homelessness is not incidental but the result of sustained institutional failure, demanding a more consistent and humane response.

Stay tuned!