As widely expected, the third meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended on Tuesday with an outcome document and chair summary. Differences over the Ukraine war precluded a joint communique. Other issues, such as debt vulnerabilities of low- and middle income countries, developed countries’ commitment to mobilise $100 billion in climate finance and the need for central banks to promote fiscal stability, were reiterated but the nitty gritty of those discussions pointed to the need for continuous dialogue to address complex and layered issues, the top edit says. Read it hereIn other views:Naushad Forbes says the National Research Foundation has the potential to transform scientific research if done right. Read it hereAmit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy explain the link between climate change and urban flooding. Read it hereThe second edit argues that rural India should not be excluded from efforts to combat air pollution. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY ‘This election has become NDA vs INDIA and INDIA will win’ AAP MP Raghav Chadha