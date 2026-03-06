Best of BS Opinion: Governance debates and the next phase of reform
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
The debate over listing Tata Sons has resurfaced as tensions within the Tata Group highlight questions about governance and ownership. The holding company sits at the centre of one of India’s most influential conglomerates, yet remains privately held despite its scale. The Reserve Bank of India’s classification of Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC has added regulatory pressure to list, even as internal disagreements within Tata Trusts complicate the issue. As our first editorial notes, a listing could improve transparency and help address shareholder disputes, particularly with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has long pushed for monetising its stake.
Corporate boardrooms reflect another slow-moving structural change: gender diversity. Our second editorial points out that women now hold about 32 per cent of board positions in India, a sharp improvement from a decade ago but one that has stalled in recent years. Many companies comply with regulatory mandates by appointing just one woman director, suggesting limited progress beyond formal requirements. Structural workplace constraints continue to shape outcomes, especially in mid-career stages where women often exit leadership tracks. Greater competition and deeper global integration may eventually push companies to broaden their talent pipelines.
Financial inclusion policy is also entering a new phase. As Swaminathan J argues, the next challenge is ensuring that people actively use the financial services they have gained access to. India has built extensive infrastructure for bank accounts, digital payments and identification, but access alone does not guarantee participation. Customers need simple products, fair practices and reliable grievance systems to build confidence in formal finance. The Reserve Bank of India’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2025-30 signals a shift toward measuring success through usage, customer protection and service quality.
Industrial policy debates are increasingly tied to global technology supply chains. Writing on Micron Technology’s new facility in Sanand, Nivedita Mookerji shows how infrastructure readiness and execution speed can determine where major investments land. The semiconductor assembly plant marks a new phase in the region’s industrial development, expanding beyond its earlier automobile base. As supply chains reorganise globally, India’s ability to build reliable manufacturing ecosystems may shape the scale of future investments.
Finally, Akankshya Abismruta reviews Students Etched in Memory by Perumal Murugan. The essays recount the author’s years as a teacher working with first-generation learners in rural Tamil Nadu. Through stories of individual students, Murugan reflects on the pressures they face and the role teachers can play in helping them navigate education and opportunity. The book ultimately offers a portrait of teaching not just as instruction, but as sustained human engagement.
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 6:22 AM IST