Best of BS Opinion: India must hold the line on climate action

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Shyam Saran writes that this diluted the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, undermined binding commitments on finance and technology, and eventually paved the way for the weaker, universally applicable framework of the Paris Agreement. The US, having secured many of its negotiating objectives, subsequently withdrew from the agreement. India’s experience, the column suggests, shows the importance of defending established principles and holding firm on issues of national interest, even when doing so means standing alone. The erosion of the global climate regime can be traced to compromises made at the 2009 Copenhagen summit, when BASIC countries , including India, accepted concessions that weakened the distinction between developed and developing nations.that this diluted the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, undermined binding commitments on finance and technology, and eventually paved the way for the weaker, universally applicable framework of the Paris Agreement. The US, having secured many of its negotiating objectives, subsequently withdrew from the agreement. India’s experience, the column suggests, shows the importance of defending established principles and holding firm on issues of national interest, even when doing so means standing alone.

notes Devangshu Datta. The rollback of a flu vaccine mandate for US defence personnel was followed by an outbreak that infected 220 soldiers at a Texas air base. Such ideological resistance to vaccination could prevent society from fully exploiting technologies capable of reshaping medical science. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and biotechnology could transform medicine, from vaccines designed to tackle rapidly mutating viruses to artificial bacteriophages that attack antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Yet these breakthroughs require sensible policy, rigorous testing, and public trust. Instead, the US is retreating from vaccine mandates , invoking bodily autonomy and religious freedom despite evidence of the public-health costs of lower vaccination rates,. The rollback of a flu vaccine mandate for US defence personnel was followed by an outbreak that infected 220 soldiers at a Texas air base. Such ideological resistance to vaccination could prevent society from fully exploiting technologies capable of reshaping medical science.

writes Shekhar Gupta. Bhagwat has defended the right to protest, rejected the portrayal of Gen Z protesters as anti-national, called for dialogue rather than obedience, and stressed the need to respect younger Indians. His comments come as the Modi government faces political setbacks and growing youth discontent. Gupta interprets the RSS chief’s interventions as a possible caution to the government, with the organisation assuming the role of an elder or mentor, despite little change to its core ideology. Mohan Bhagwat’s recent outreach to Gen Z has fuelled speculation that the RSS is moving towards a more liberal position, but the shift is better understood as political pragmatism,. Bhagwat has defended the right to protest, rejected the portrayal of Gen Z protesters as anti-national, called for dialogue rather than obedience, and stressed the need to respect younger Indians. His comments come as the Modi government faces political setbacks and growing youth discontent. Gupta interprets the RSS chief’s interventions as a possible caution to the government, with the organisation assuming the role of an elder or mentor, despite little change to its core ideology.