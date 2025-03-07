Friday, March 07, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Knowing when to act, when to pause, and when to rise

Best of BS Opinion: Knowing when to act, when to pause, and when to rise

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

global economy

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you felt the winds of the season change? Right after winters, it felt like we skipped the famous Delhi springs and jumped straight to the horrendous scorching summers. But here we are, the blooming flowers, kissed by the powerful winds, bringing back a semblance of some normalcy, and of course beauty. Power blooms like spring, flourishes under summer’s heat, fades in autumn’s retreat, and lies dormant in winter — only to return in new forms. This cycle plays out in economies, geopolitics, and even silence itself. Let’s dive in. 
Consider India’s investment landscape. Post-pandemic, the government nurtured growth with record capital spending, like the welcome spring rain. Yet, the private sector hesitates to put down roots, wary of global uncertainties — the looming winter chill of Trump’s return and China’s economic headwinds. Without bold steps, this could be another spring of missed opportunities. Read our first editorial for more. 
 
Trade, too, faces shifting seasons. India lowers tariffs to attract global players, yet the growing thicket of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) adds an unexpected frost. Our second editorial highlights how originally meant to weed out low-quality imports, these regulations have become tangled vines, slowing trade and raising costs. If India wants its manufacturing ambitions to blossom, it must prune protectionist tendencies before winter sets in. 
In Europe, winter threatens to linger. With Trump likely to abandon Ukraine, the continent can no longer wait for assurances of springtime from the US. Joseph Stiglitz and Andrew Kosenko argue that European leaders must seize $220 billion in frozen Russian assets, using them now to strengthen Ukraine’s defense. If power is left to hibernate, authoritarian forces will claim the next season. 
Meanwhile, the gender inclusion debate reflects the slow thaw of winter into spring. From airport security inefficiencies burdening female personnel to the unspoken scrutiny of women board members, progress is uneven. The question is: Will institutions nurture it like a gardener in spring or let it wither in the cold? Read Rama Bijapurkar’s column for more. 

Also Read

PremiumWomen

Addressing discrepancies in the official statistical system amid data gaps

PremiumIndia informed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that it has decided to impose retaliatory measures against the European Union's (EU's) steel tariffs that has been in effect since 2018, and was extended till June 2026.

Another trade hurdle: How quality control orders are hurting India

Premiumprivate investment

Private investment conundrum: Policy intervention to improve prospects

PremiumDelhi airport power outage terminal 3

Field reports on gender inclusion: Feminism takes different shapes

Russia, Ukraine, US, EU, WAR

Europe's powerful tool against Russia: Seize assets to back Ukraine

And then there’s silence—the deep winter of thought. In her review of Pico Iyer’s Learning from SilenceArundhuti Dasgupta reminds us that even in stillness, transformation brews. Like nature lying dormant before renewal, silence allows us to reflect, reset, and return stronger. 
Stay tuned, and remember, it’s important to know when to embrace the heat of action — and when to let the seasons do their work!
 

More From This Section

The influencer economy: Macro, micro, and nano world of influencers

Best of BS Opinion: Trade wars, India's growth, and poll forecast failures

Fund houses, MARKETS

Best of BS Opinion: India's job crisis, Trump's crypto bet & a global reset

Free speech

India's got latent: The fine line between comedy, thinking, and offence

Brokerage stocks, markets, Brokerage

Best of BS Opinion: Transparency, security, and the right resources

multilateral finance

Best of BS Opinion: India needs to recalibrate in a changing world order

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon