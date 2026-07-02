Best of BS Opinion: Resilience depends on adapting better

Old systems rarely collapse in a single dramatic moment. More often, they begin to do so by looking slightly out of step. A capital-flow framework struggles to reassure investors. Energy systems buckle under heat. Talent flourishes abroad more easily than at home. A telecom regulator built for one era confronts another. Corporate responsibility moves from annual-report language to a test of how business actually behaves. The pressure is new, but the question is familiar: Can institutions redesign themselves before reality forces a change?

“Emerging challenges”, looks at Our first editorial today,, looks at India’s need to attract stable capital flows after the easing of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The immediate global relief is welcome, but the deeper challenge remains. Foreign portfolio investors have been cutting exposure to India, and the country needs more durable capital to finance investment and growth. Short-term measures may help, but they cannot substitute for a stronger investment climate. The editorial argues that India must improve infrastructure, reduce policy uncertainty, ease doing business and make itself a more reliable destination for long-term global capital. Relief from a crisis is not the same as resilience.