Best of BS Opinion: Trust is not a mood; it's a design problem

Trust is often spoken of as sentiment, but in public life it is closer to infrastructure. It has to be built, maintained, audited and repaired. A data platform cannot ask citizens to trust it unless privacy and accuracy are designed into it. Artificial intelligence cannot be trusted merely because capital is rushing towards it. Financial boards need independence, not old habits of patronage. Trade agreements require credible rules. Even public knowledge survives, as Wikipedia has shown, only when trust is converted into a working system.

“A robust platform”, looks at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s plan to build an Our first editorial today,, looks at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s plan to build an AI-enabled common data platform . There is significant promise. A unified, interoperable and near-real-time statistical system can improve governance, reduce duplication, support better programme monitoring and make policymaking more evidence-based. But the editorial stresses that such a platform will be credible only if it is backed by strong safeguards. Data quality, metadata standards, interoperability, anonymisation, cybersecurity, role-based access, audit trails and privacy-by-design cannot be afterthoughts. If India wants a statistical architecture that citizens and policymakers can rely on, trust must be embedded in the system before scale is attempted.

“AI’s financial frontier”, takes the The second editorial,, takes the trust question to markets . AI is no longer just a technology story. It has become a macro-financial one, with extraordinary investment flowing into data centres, chips, infrastructure and AI-linked companies. The editorial warns that this boom could create risks through concentrated valuations, debt-funded capital expenditure, pressure on electricity and other infrastructure, and volatility in financial markets. The lesson from earlier technology cycles is that productivity gains may be real, but exuberance can still produce instability. Regulators must, therefore, monitor AI’s financial channels with the same seriousness with which they track credit, liquidity and currency risks.

“A level playing field”, examines A K Bhattacharya’s column,, examines trust inside the financial sector . He questions the tendency of banks, insurers and other regulated entities to appoint retired civil servants as non-executive chairpersons. The question is not whether former officials have competence. It is whether such appointments create an uneven field, blur lines between regulators and regulated entities, and discourage broader professional diversity on boards. Financial institutions need governance structures that inspire confidence through independence, expertise and clear norms on conflicts of interest.

“A club India should join”, Pravin Krishna and Monil Sharma’s column, turns to global trade . They argue that India should consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Membership would not be easy, given the agreement’s demanding rules on labour, environment, state-owned enterprises and digital trade. But that is also the point. High-standard trade agreements can improve market access, deepen supply-chain integration and impose useful reform discipline. Trust in trade comes not from declarations of openness, but from binding rules that partners believe will hold.

Amritesh Mukherjee’s review of Jimmy Wales’ The Seven Rules of Trust closes the circle. Wales’ own great experiment, Wikipedia, Mukherjee writes, worked because it made trust operational through transparency , neutrality, verification, good faith and accountability.

Across these pieces, the message is clear. Trust is not a mood. It is a design problem.