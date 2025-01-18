Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Rhythms of curry, populism, and trump's political moves

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Have you ever danced at a wedding in our country? If you have, you know it’s pure chaos, madness, and charm rolled into one. The rhythm starts slowly, with a nod to tradition — the aunties swaying to a golden oldie. Then, there is a symbolic wink and the cousins take over, their hands flailing wildly to a remix, and before you know it, the uncles are shimmying awkwardly, some with their ties in their mouths, others in others’. Of course, there’s always the one overenthusiastic drunk dancer, testing everyone’s patience. Today’s stories are like a wedding dance — full of harmony, missteps, and bold moves. Let’s dive in. 
 
The Maha Kumbh is drawing everyone’s attention. This year, it’s not just the pilgrims, but brands are stepping on to this grand stage too. As Sandeep Goyal reminds us, the real stars of this dance are those who prioritise pilgrim welfare, like SBI’s extended banking services or IIFL Foundation's boat ambulances. Sometimes, it’s the quiet steps that make the biggest impact. 
On the other hand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan finds himself in a delicate dance, much like the one where two partners keep stepping on each other’s toes. As Aditi Phadnis explains, he’s navigating shifting rhythms — distanced from Madhya Pradesh politics while holding national portfolios. Chouhan’s challenge is to stay relevant, much like an uncle trying to reclaim the spotlight on the dance floor after the DJ switches tracks.  
And when it comes to Donald Trump’s stance on immigration, it’s a dance of contradictions. As Michael R Strain reveals in his column, appointing Sriram Krishnan as a senior AI advisor highlights the split in Trump’s coalition. The techies want more high-skill immigrants, while the populists cry foul. This is the classic wedding tango — elegant when done right, but mostly awkward because the partners are out of sync. 
Meanwhile, populism, as Shekhar Gupta describes, is the ultimate wedding flash mob — it sweeps up everyone in its path, from hyper-nationalists in Europe to political leaders in India offering freebies and nostalgia. It’s emotional, simple, and irresistible, but like any flash mob, it lacks the depth of a practised routine. Populism’s global success reminds us that not all flashy moves lead to lasting impressions. 
Every wedding has its unsung hero — like the curry at the buffet table. Kumar Abishek points out that curry is not just a dish but a history lesson on trade, migration, and cultural exchange. From the Indus Valley to British dining tables, curry’s journey mirrors the choreography of an evolving dance, with each step adding new flavours and meanings.

