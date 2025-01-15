Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Spinning through challenges, opportunities, and stories

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever tossed a frisbee on a windy day? The way it soars, dips, and swirls feels a lot like navigating the whirlwind of today’s world. It is imperative to balance the spin just right — too fast, and it will wobble; too slow, and it crashes, right at your feet. Let's dive into today’s spin across India's economic challenges, global power plays, content chaos, and creative inspiration. 
India’s economy feels like a frisbee caught in unpredictable gusts. Inflation may have dipped to 5.22 per cent in December, but food price swings, a weakening rupee, and global uncertainties are the wind pushing against a steady flight. The GDP growth slowdown to 5.4 per cent reflects the balancing act policymakers face — supporting growth without letting inflation spiral. Add rising crude prices and potential U.S. trade protectionism, and the flight path looks daunting. A careful toss is critical to prevent a crash. Read our first editorial for more. 
 
Additionally, the Annual Groundwater Quality Report 2024 throws a stark reality our way: over-reliance and contamination have slowed the frisbee’s momentum in India’s agricultural and drinking water cycles. From nitrate-laden soils to arsenic-tainted aquifers, the spin is faltering. Our second editorial highlights that solutions lie in localised management, awareness, and community-led action. It’s time to recharge, literally and metaphorically. 
Meanwhile, T N Ninan in his column captures the global frisbee match: strongman politics, China’s rise, and America’s “my country first” stance have reshaped the field. The multilateral playbook is out, while unilateral moves dominate. As these powers test each other’s boundaries, the winds of change are chaotic. Can middle powers stabilise the game? Only time will tell. 
In her column today, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar examines content’s wild ride in the digital age. With 7-8 hours of daily consumption per user, attention spans are spinning out of control. The democratisation of content creation has opened the game to all, but the sheer volume has diluted its savor. 
Sonia Faleiro’s How I Write: Writers on their Craft offers glimpses into how authors spin stories through the headwinds of creativity and bias, writes Saurabh Sharma in today’s book review. A must-read for those seeking to align their throw — whether in writing or life.

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

