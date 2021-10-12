India's EV market is set for massive growth: Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
Road tax cut under vehicle scrappage policy to be a rule: Nitin Gadkari
TMS, Ep 18: Online gaming conundrum, Hero Electric MD Q&A, markets, and AI
Salaries rise for promoters of auto firms even as business faces headwinds
Will electric mobility truly seize the moment in India? If so, what’s the main reason for it? Is it the push by the government or have consumers become more conscious about clean mobility? Will the entry of Ola lead to a price war in the EV segment? In a conversation with Business Standard’s Arindam Majumder, Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal answered these and many more such questions on the present and future state of electric mobility in India. Here are the highlights of the Q&A:
Why is this the moment for electric mobility in India? What has changed?
• We came in too early; some things worked, a lot didn’t
• Now, things are falling into place
• Central govt on board, state govts pushing subsidies, finances coming
Do you think customer perception has changed in favour of EVs, or is it the govt push that is driving growth for EVs?
• It’s a culmination many factors
• Govt policies are a huge driver
• Battery prices declined steadily, battery tech improved
• Some states coming up with policies to increase demand
• Environmental concerns also driving EV growth
• Covid-19 has made people wary of public transport
What is your reading of the govt’s PLI scheme for the automobile industry?
• Govt intent clear: It wants to push electric mobility and zero-emission vehicles
• Any policy evolves with time, corrective action is taken periodically
• The policy will create a very vibrant EV ecosystem
The entry of Ola has led to a price competition in the sector. Will we see prices falling further?
• Prices down due to state subsidies being passed on to customers
• We are maintaining our margins and don’t plan to get into a price war
• Responsible companies know they don’t want to get into a price war
• Prices gradually come down as the ecosystem scales up
Hero Electric is the market leader in the segment. What are your expansion plans?
• We are not able to meet the demand yet, want to scale up own manufacturing
• By mid-2022, we will expand manufacturing capacity 5x to 500,000 units
• Will add a million units to capacity every year for the next 5 years
• We have 700 dealer touchpoints; this number will go up
• Online sales, service network, charging stations will all increase
How has investor perceptions of India’s EV ecosystem changed?
• Perception has changed hugely
• Those who chose not to invest a few years ago are now pursuing us
• The growth in the EV ecosystem is going to be rapid. Those not participating as investors, OEMs, or supply chain players will miss out
How will Hero Electric deal with competition from conventional ICE-engine players which are now entering the EV market?
• More competition better for the customer, will grow the industry
• Last year around 150,000 units were sold. We anticipate this industry to be about 4 million units by around 2026
• Not fearful of competition, we welcome it
Do you think the government should put a sunset clause for ICE vehicle manufacturers?
• Targets are required
• Without aggressive targets, it’s a very open-ended game
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor