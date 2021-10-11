Hero MotoCorp launches Pleasure+ XTec scooter at Rs 61,900

-
Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has expanded the Pleasure scooter range with the launch of a new variant with a price starting at Rs 61,993 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The 110-cc Pleasure+ XTec scooter would be available at company dealerships across the country in two trims priced at Rs 61,900 and Rs 69,500, respectively.
The Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the country's most admired and popular scooters, Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said in a statement.
"The XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and Hero's patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency, he added.
The Pleasure+ XTec comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a power output of 8 BHP.
