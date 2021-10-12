TMS, Ep 18: Online gaming conundrum, Hero Electric MD Q&A, markets, and AI

-
-
You’ve probably made teams on Dream11 and earned some money too. Or maybe you’ve played poker online and won some cash. But if you’re in Karnataka, these online games are now out of bounds for you now. This despite the Supreme Court and the Madras HC recently calling games of skill perfectly legal and ‘constitutional’. What’s the regulatory scenario for the Indian online gaming industry?
***
Will electric mobility truly seize the moment in India? If so, what’s the main reason for it? Is it the push by the government or have consumers become more conscious about clean mobility? Will the entry of Ola lead to a price war in the EV segment? In a conversation with Business Standard’s Arindam Majumder, Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal answered these and many more such questions on the present and future state of electric mobility in India.
***
With markets at all-time highs, quarterly earnings and key macro-economic data due to be released will dictate the market trends today. What else may be in store for the markets today?
***
Artificial intelligence is already a part of our daily lives, and you'd not be totally unfamiliar with the term. But do you know what exactly is AI? Are there different types of AI? And, why is it being considered a gamechanger?
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
