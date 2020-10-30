Amazon vs RIL for Future: What's at stake & what's next in the retail war?

-
An emergency arbitration hearing between Amazon and retail conglomerate Future Group took place this month at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).Guess what, Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea against Future Group deal with Reliance Industries.
According to the sources, Future group has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process.
This is what has happened recently. But what triggered this arbitration process and that too in Singapore, and why is Amazon having a say in the deal between Reliance and Future group?
In this podcast Business Standard’s Peerzada Abrar will help us better understand this ongoing tussle.
