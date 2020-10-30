JUST IN
Amazon vs RIL for Future: What's at stake & what's next in the retail war?

According to the sources, Future group has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process

Future Retail | Amazon | Reliance Retail

Peerzada Abrar & Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Jeff Bezos
When Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos concluded his three-day India visit with a meeting with captains of Indian industry at a hotel in South Mumbai in January 2020.

An emergency arbitration hearing between Amazon and retail conglomerate Future Group took place this month at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).Guess what, Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea against Future Group deal with Reliance Industries.

According to the sources, Future group has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process.

This is what has happened recently. But what triggered this arbitration process and that too in Singapore, and why is Amazon having a say in the deal between Reliance and Future group?

In this podcast Business Standard’s Peerzada Abrar will help us better understand this ongoing tussle.

First Published: Fri, October 30 2020. 15:15 IST

