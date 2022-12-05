TVS Motor Company promoter entity sells 2.56 million for Rs 262 cr

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor back in black, Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 305 crore
TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks
CAMS promoter entity pares 3.79% stake for Rs 428 crore in IT company
TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints Tarun Khanna as independent director
TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units
-
A promoter entity of TVS Motor Company on Monday offloaded 25.69 lakh shares of the company for Rs 262 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Srinivasan Trust sold 25,69,726 shares, amounting to 0.54 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,020.03 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 262 crore.
As of quarter ended September, Srinivasan Trust held 0.54 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the exchange.
Shares of TVS Motor Company closed 3.01 per cent lower at Rs 1,017.75 per piece on BSE.
In a separate transaction, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, an affiliate of Sequoia Capital India sold shares of Go Fashions (India) Ltd for Rs 228 crore through an open market transaction.
Sequoia Capital India Investments IV offloaded 20 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 1,140.14 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 228 crore, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
On Monday, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund acquired 3.2 lakh shares of the company.
Shares of Go Fashion (India) closed 5.08 per cent lower at Rs 1,136 per share on NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 23:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU