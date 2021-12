CP Gurnani's plan for Tech Mahindra amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Q: Has Covid and now the possibility of another wave impacted your business or provided with new opportunities?

>50% of TechM’s revenue comes from telecom service providers and telecom ecosystem



>Telcos need to work on network upgradation, for 5G value addition>New platforms will drive consumption of telecom>WFH will make customers appreciate network service providers-5G and software-defined networks-5G in enterprise-Network upgradation by service providers-Digital platform for telcosAns:>Number of players in the Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) space has increased>Microsoft, VMware and Mavenir who have their own ORAN ecosystem>Strategy: Not an execution partner to one, instead execute with the leading players>Rakuten is one of TechM’s biggest partnersAns:>All players trying to find viable proofs of concept at a certain scale and volume>The execution partner to all players, including Airtel and Jio>Focus not on product; Tatas not a competitionAns:>Talent is an industry-wide issue>A talent war is underway>Opening up offices in Tier 2 cities>Presence in emerging markets>Find young talents and participate in their career developmentAns:>I have not stopped dreaming and I have not stopped executing