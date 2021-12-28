CP Gurnani's plan for Tech Mahindra amid Covid-19 uncertainty

-
Q: Has Covid and now the possibility of another wave impacted your business or provided Tech Mahindra with new opportunities?
Ans:
>50% of TechM’s revenue comes from telecom service providers and telecom ecosystem
>New platforms will drive consumption of telecom
>WFH will make customers appreciate network service providers
>TechM’s area of focus
-5G and software-defined networks
-5G in enterprise
-Network upgradation by service providers
-Digital platform for telcos Q: You are a large player in the Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) space for 4G and 5G. But recently you have sold off your 50 per cent stake in Altiostar which was a key player in the ORAN technology space to Rakuten. Is there a change in strategy?
Ans:
>Number of players in the Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) space has increased
>Microsoft, VMware and Mavenir who have their own ORAN ecosystem
>Strategy: Not an execution partner to one, instead execute with the leading players
>Rakuten is one of TechM’s biggest partners Q: A lot of the telecom companies in India are building their own 5G networks, such as Jio and Airtel. Airtel has a tie-up with the Tatas and Jio with others. Is that the model you will go with? Or has the door for you to do business with Indian telcos closed?
Ans:
>All players trying to find viable proofs of concept at a certain scale and volume
>The execution partner to all players, including Airtel and Jio
>Focus not on product; Tatas not a competition Q: One key problem you always tend to face is the people problem – getting in more people, training them. As growth happens, attrition grows. What is the situation in Tech Mahindra? How are you tackling this issue?
Ans:
>Talent is an industry-wide issue
>A talent war is underway
>Opening up offices in Tier 2 cities
>Presence in emerging markets
>Find young talents and participate in their career development Q: Do you see Tech Mahindra breaking into the top three IT services companies in terms of revenues in the coming future?
Ans:
>I have not stopped dreaming and I have not stopped executing
