How life has come full circle for Deepak Parekh?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep143: Deepak Parekh, Covid-19 cases, HDFC merger, edge data centres
Apple Unleashed highlights: MacBook Pro, new M1 chips, AirPods 3 announced
Deepak Parekh resigns as non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Minor rise in interest rates won't impact home loan demand: Deepak Parekh
-
After turning the dream of owning a home into reality for millions of Indians in the course of its 45-year journey, Housing Development Finance Corporation has found a home within the family. Those were the words of HDFC Chairman, 77-year-old Deepak Shantilal Parekh, as he announced the merger of the mortgage financier with HDFC Bank, creating a lending behemoth. The merger has been speculated about for more than two decades, but is coming to fruition now as regulatory changes have reduced the barrier for an amalgamation. The proposed merger will enable the underwriting of larger ticket loans, including infrastructure loans – an urgent need of the country. India’s second-biggest lender will get even bigger, shrinking its gap with the State Bank of India, whose total advances at the end of December 2021 stood at 26.66 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, on a pro-forma basis, the merged HDFC Bank’s total advances are nearly 17.9 trillion rupees. Deepak Parekh joined HDFC as a Deputy General Manager in 1978, a year after it was founded by his uncle Hasmukhbhai Parekh. Not only did he leave a plum job at Chase Manhattan Bank, but also took a 50% pay cut then. Parekh built HDFC into a top housing finance company. Under his leadership, HDFC forayed into areas like banking, asset management, life and general insurance, education finance, and real estate venture capital. HDFC Bank was born in 1994 and Parekh roped in Aditya Puri to lead it.
Puri retired as the MD and CEO of the bank in October 2020. Known for his outspokenness, Parekh became the go-to man for policymakers. He expressed his views openly, be it on the policies of the government or the Reserve Bank of India. Parekh also emerged as India’s most authoritative voice when it comes to ethics and best practices in banking, making clean business a cornerstone of how the HDFC group functions. Deepak Parekh’s reign at the helm of HDFC is scheduled to end soon. He would be ineligible to serve on the bank’s board after the merger, owing to RBI’s rules on age limits. By bringing HDFC under the fold of HDFC Bank in his final act, Parekh leaves a legacy that will probably be impossible to match in India’s financial services sector.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU