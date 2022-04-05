Renault ties up with CSC Grameen e-Stores to open 300 booking centres

Automaker India on Monday said it has opened 300 booking centres across the country in collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV), in order to strengthen its presence in the smaller towns and rural areas.

Through this initiative, the company and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book cars within their locality with ease and convenience, the automaker said in a statement.

The customers can book their model with minimum documentation formalities, by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality, it added.

The company, which sells models like Kiger and Kwid, along with CSC's nationwide network and digital services aims to further strengthen its reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country.

The Renault Booking Centres will also serve as a customer information center, providing all information related to the product, its features, price range, finance schemes and offers applicable at that point in time, it noted.

To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, the booking centres are equipped with highly trained village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and product related queries and enabling sale to end customers in rural areas under one roof, it added.

CSC e-Governance Services India, a special purpose vehicle, has been set up by the ministry of electronics & IT under the Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme.

CSC SPV provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs, besides ensuring systemic viability and sustainability of the scheme.

Renault had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore last year to enhance its reach in rural India and move closer to customers in remote areas. Renault India's leading product range and services are listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in the rural areas.

Recently, the automaker also joined hands with CSC e-Governance Services to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), the government's flagship programme that aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.

