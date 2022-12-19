Is Byju's experiencing growing pains?

JUST IN
Creditors of India's most-valued unicorn Byju's are pressuring it to sell off its US assets to repay loans. Is the edtech major still facing the growing pains of a start-up or spiralling downhill?

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

Ed-tech startup Byju’s has landed in troubled waters. Creditors of India’s most-valued unicorn are pressuring it to sell off its US assets to repay loans. At the same time, Byju’s harsh working environment has also come to light. This podcast dwells on whether Byju’s is still facing the growing pains of a start-up or is it spiralling downhill.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 07:00 IST
