Is Byju's experiencing growing pains?

Ed-tech startup Byju’s has landed in troubled waters. Creditors of India’s most-valued unicorn are pressuring it to sell off its US assets to repay loans. At the same time, Byju’s harsh working environment has also come to light. This podcast dwells on whether Byju’s is still facing the growing pains of a start-up or is it spiralling downhill.
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 07:00 IST
