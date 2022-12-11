JUST IN
Waiting for a thaw: Four charts give a peek into the funding winter

The other trend was acquisitions. Many acquired to expand rather than invest to grow organically. Of course, this period did not see a single unicorn

Startup funding | Indian startup factory | fundings

The Oct-Nov period saw highest funding in the Seed and Series A rounds with 41 and 96 deals, respectively

The year 2022 has been a damper for start-ups, with the funding funnel narrowing. However, October-November saw a slight uptick in funding flow. The total fund invested was $2.3 billion across 186 deals. The other trend was acquisitions. Many acquired to expand rather than invest to grow organically. Of course, this period did not see a single unicorn. The Oct-Nov period saw highest funding in the Seed and Series A rounds with 41 and 96 deals, respectively. The following data compiled by Tracxn gives a peek into the funding winter.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:01 IST

