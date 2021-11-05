Kallol Banerjee on Rebel Foods' journey from QSR to cloud kitchen unicorn

-
ALSO READ
Unicorns of tomorrow: Zilingo, Mobile Premier League, Rebel Foods are top 3
Cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods is 31st Indian unicorn, raises $175 mn
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
Boom time: 31 and counting, happy hour for India's unicorn club
-
In 2011, when it was born as Faasos, Rebel Foods wasn’t the cloud kitchen startup it is today. In fact, cofounders Kallol Banerjee and Jaydeep Barman had begun with the idea of setting up a high-street quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain selling wraps. So, what did Rebel Foods do differently to become India’s first unicorn in the cluttered cloud kitchen market? In this exclusive interview, Kallol Banerjee recounts the journey and discusses the way forward. Here are the highlights of the Q&A:
Q. How does a Rebel Foods cloud kitchen function and what is the level of automation?
- Rice for both Faasos and Behrouz Biryani cooked in the same kitchen
- We automate processes that are repetitive or require constant supervision
- We are designing machines that understand recipes
- The machine instructs the chef when to add ingredients
- Product experts, engineers and industrial designers automate kitchen processes
Q. What goes into making a good cloud kitchen business?
- Cloud kitchens are low rental, but have to pay delivery charges
- Cloud kitchens can be relevant for different occasions and missions
- It works only when you understand digital branding
- Works only at scale, with multiple brands across several cities
Q. What has Rebel Foods done differently from its competitors?
- Started life as Faasos with the QSR concept
- We thought we would be the McDonald’s of India
- Encountered challenges like dearth of high-street locations, and high rentals
- Became delivery-only around 2014 – the first of our kind in India
Q. You have two brands in the Biryani segment in different price bands. What’s the strategy?
- Once you learn how to make Biryani, you can call it 10 different things
- There can be different quantities of meat and rice, slight variations in taste
- Typical FMCG play: Like P&G or HUL have many washing powder brands
- If someone tries to undercut Behrouz, I can fight the price war with The Biryani Life
Q. Your assessment of the Indian cloud kitchen market…
- India’s cloud kitchen and restaurant market vastly underpenetrated compared to the US and China
- Cloud kitchen is a typical Indian leapfrog story
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU