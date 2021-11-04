Muthoot Finance's Q2 standalone net profit rises 11% to Rs 994 cr

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Gold financiers in a sweet spot: Muthoot, Manappuram can grow at 10-12% pa
NBFCs auction record volume of pawned gold, warn of crisis for banks in Q2
Gold loan securitisation volume stands at Rs 4,400 cr in H1 FY22: Report
Gold demand in India back to pre-Covid levels in September quarter: WGC
-
Gold loan company Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported a rise of 11 per cent in its Q2FY22 standalone net profit on a year-on-year basis.
It also reported that its loan assets rose to Rs 55,147 crore as compared to Rs 47,016 crore in Q2FY21, registering a growth of 17 per cent on a YoY basis.
Notably, during the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2,613 crore, which represents an increase of 5 per cent.
The company's consolidated loan AUM stood at Rs 60,919 crore as of end September 2021, clocking a growth of 17 per cent on a YoY basis.
Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said: "The demand environment remains strong and as we enter the festive season, we remain optimistic about growth momentum in gold loan over the second half of FY22. We are optimistic about growing our gold loan book further and maintain 15 per cent growth guidance for FY22."
"We are witnessing improved collections across Micro finance, vehicle finance and home loans. In the last quarter, we had consciously decided to go slow on non-gold lending business, we continue to remain conscious and mon itor the space for emerging opportunities. We will continue to follow the st rategy of balanced growth while maintaining overall asset quality."
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU