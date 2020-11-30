Ola, Uber rides to get cheaper? Govt's new guidelines for app taxi firms

-
Last week, the government rolled out fresh guidelines for cab aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, to bring them under regulatory framework.
Of all the newly issued guidelines, government’s control over the cab tariff structure tops the list. The new norms, as per the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, have mandated a cap on surge price, preventing ride-hailing companies from charging more than 1.5 times of the base fare.
Besides, a definition for the term ‘aggregator’ has also been put forward.
In this podcast we will talk about new regulations for cab aggregators, penalties in case of violation among other things.
Tune in for more
