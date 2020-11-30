Tesla gets permission from China to sell Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Inc has obtained permission to start selling its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicle in

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the approval on its website on Monday.

Tesla, now sells its Model 3 electric cars in and has been building new car manufacturing capacity in Shanghai to make its Model Y SUVs. It applied for the Shanghai-made Model Y SUV sales permission earlier this month.

It started delivering vehicles made in its Shanghai factory last December and sold more than 13,000 vehicles in in October.

The company has started exporting China-made Model 3 cars to Europe and said last week it plans to also start making electric vehicle chargers in China in 2021.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)