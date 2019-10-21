Podcast: What makes Mumbai airport so attractive for Adani group?

Gujarat-headquartered coal trader and mine developer Enterprises is planning a major investment in airports, defence, and datacentre businesses.

It is readying an investment of Rs 18,000 crore in its airports business through subsidiary Airports Ltd. This includes Rs 10,000 crore in acquiring a large stake in by 2026. The remainder Rs 8,000 crore is to be spent on developing Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports.

The group and GVK are locked in a tussle for control of a 13.5 per cent stake in the company that operates the Mumbai airport.