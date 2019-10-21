Podcast: What makes Mumbai airport so attractive for Adani group?

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group chalks up plan to invest Rs 18,000 crore in airport business
Adani Ent rally 4% after cabinet nods Lucknow, Ahmedabad airport leasing
Adani-Bidvest extend Mumbai airport share deal deadline to Nov 7
Adani takes Bidvest to HC over Mumbai International Airport stake sale
Can the Adani group end up doing a Jio in airport infrastructure business?
-
Gujarat-headquartered coal trader and mine developer Adani Enterprises is planning a major investment in airports, defence, and datacentre businesses.
It is readying an investment of Rs 18,000 crore in its airports business through subsidiary Adani Airports Ltd. This includes Rs 10,000 crore in acquiring a large stake in Mumbai International Airport by 2026. The remainder Rs 8,000 crore is to be spent on developing Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports.
The Adani group and GVK are locked in a tussle for control of a 13.5 per cent stake in the company that operates the Mumbai airport. Listen to the podcast to know more about the Mumbai airport battle
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU