JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

Podcast: What makes Mumbai airport so attractive for Adani group?

While the Adani group has signed an agreement to acquire 13.5 per cent in Mumbai airport, it wants to increase its stake further over time and has set aside Rs 10,000 crore for the purpose

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

mumbai airport

Gujarat-headquartered coal trader and mine developer Adani Enterprises is planning a major investment in airports, defence, and datacentre businesses.

It is readying an investment of Rs 18,000 crore in its airports business through subsidiary Adani Airports Ltd. This includes Rs 10,000 crore in acquiring a large stake in Mumbai International Airport by 2026. The remainder Rs 8,000 crore is to be spent on developing Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports.

The Adani group and GVK are locked in a tussle for control of a 13.5 per cent stake in the company that operates the Mumbai airport. Listen to the podcast to know more about the Mumbai airport battle
First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 12:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU