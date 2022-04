Rajesh K Mediratta on transparency of Indian Gas Exchange and more

Q1: What was the purpose behind setting up IGX and how exactly did it happen?

>Started working on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in 2007



>Introduced IT-enablement of the trading system in energy sector>Trading system in power sector was not transparent before the IEX was set up> sector enjoys many marketers and importers of liquefied (LNG)>The sector also lacked transparency, ease of doing business before the gas exchange (IGX) was established>IGX platform was inaugurated in June 2020 by former minister of Petroleum & Dharmendra PradhanAns:>Witnessed impressive growth in volume during last financial year>Volume tripled every quarter during the period>Sellers that are usually PSU giants prefer to use the platform because of assurance of payment and fast payment cycle>IGX started with 12/13 participating members. Today it has 26 membersAns:>Exchange aims to facilitate small consumers get the best price>Increased prices of gas during the last financial year made viability of small consumers limited>Demand from large consumers that continue to buy gas at elevated rates are driving the volume growth>As price of gas comes down, smaller consumers will join inAns:>Domestic gas will give comfort to a lot of small buyers>When domestic gas producers come on board the exchange they will need different delivery points>Out of the five hubs in the country, four are LNG terminals>Domestic gas producers generally sell near KG Basin>Few domestic producers are also located in West Bengal and Jharkhand>IGX applied to Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for approval of more domestic delivery pointsAns:>High prices of gas and LNG will have impact on demand> Prices would have been stable if there was no geopolitical crisis>High prices of gas also impacted the govt’s vision for increasing consumption from 6% to 15%>IGX has not been impacted as much because it got compensated by high volume of consumption by bigger playersAns:>For India, choices are limited because everything impacts the price and we are sensitive to price>Europe and China will dominate the market because they have the ability to pay higher than emerging markets>City (CGD) and fertilizer will continue to grow