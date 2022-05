Higher interest rates won't hurt us now as they did in past: Tata Steel MD

In the last two years, Tata Steel has reduced net debt by around Rs 53,000 crore. In an interview, Tata Steel managing director & chief executive officer, T V Narendran, explains to Ishita Ayan Dutt why growing in India will not add to leverage. Edited excerpts: Tata Steel Europe recorded one of its best financial performances in FY22 with an EBITDA of 1.2 billion pounds.

Has Europe peaked or is the best yet to come? I wouldn’t say it has peaked. For most of last year, we were honouring our long-term contracts. They were priced at January 2021 prices. We have a larger share ...