Tata vs Mistry: Valuation mismatch and what lies ahead in the battle

Now the Mistrys are not getting even a board seat on Tata Sons, and the court has left it to both parties to negotiate the exit price of Mistrys

Sukanya Roy & Dev Chatterjee  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court has given a verdict in the favour of Tatas in the Tata vs Mistry corporate battle. Supreme Court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order which had re-instated Mistry on Tata Sons' board and had termed current Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as ''illegal". The country's apex court also rejected Mistry group’s plea against the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company.

Now the Mistrys are not getting even a board seat on Tata Sons, and the court has left it to both parties to negotiate the exit price of Mistrys.

What can happen next in the Tata vs Mistry battle? How important is it for the Mistry group to strike a deal? What can be done to bridge the difference in valuation between the two sides? Listen to the podcast to know

First Published: Tue, March 30 2021. 16:09 IST

