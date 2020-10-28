India to challenge Voda arbitral award? Way forward & legalities explained

The government is yet to take a call on appealing against an arbitration award relating to retrospective tax demand against British telecom player Last month, an international arbitration court ruled that the Indian government seeking Rs 22,100 crore in taxes from using retrospective legislation was in "breach of the guarantee of fair and equitable treatment" guaranteed under the bilateral investment protection pact between India and the Netherlands.

So, will Indian government challenge the award and what're the legalities involved?

In this podcast, Business Standard's Shrimi Choudhary explains the options India has in terms of challenging the arbitration award on Vodafone, whether the order be enforced in India or not and more