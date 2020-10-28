India to challenge Voda arbitral award? Way forward & legalities explained

-
ALSO READ
Why the govt would be justified in not accepting the Vodafone award
Rs 20,000 cr tax dispute: Vodafone wins arbitration case against India
Vodafone conundrum and India's tax regime
Vodafone Plc's arbitration win: Should India challenge the decision?
Vodafone arbitration case: Anuradha Dutt's knock seals vital win
-
The government is yet to take a call on appealing against an arbitration award relating to retrospective tax demand against British telecom player Vodafone. Last month, an international arbitration court ruled that the Indian government seeking Rs 22,100 crore in taxes from Vodafone using retrospective legislation was in "breach of the guarantee of fair and equitable treatment" guaranteed under the bilateral investment protection pact between India and the Netherlands.
So, will Indian government challenge the award and what're the legalities involved?
In this podcast, Business Standard's Shrimi Choudhary explains the options India has in terms of challenging the arbitration award on Vodafone, whether the order be enforced in India or not and more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU