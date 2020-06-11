Telecom AGR dues case: The story so far

The today directed the telecom to file affidavits giving details about they will pay the (AGR)-related dues dues to the government. The road map would have to include a deadline by which the staggered payment would have to be made, along with submission of securities.



What exactly is AGR?



AGR is the basis on which the calculates levies payable by operators. Basically, it is a metric calculated from a company's gross revenues and is used to determine the levy that be imposed on the teleincome.



The AGR issue is a 14-year-old case that had mobile operators locked in a legal battle with the government over the definition of of the term.



While the telecom providers insisted that AGR should only include revenue from core operations and that other sources should be excluded, the (DoT) maintained that AGR also embraced non-core revenue from the sale of assets, interest on deposits, rental income and such like.



Ending this legal tussle, the on October 24, last year rejected telcos' definition of (AGR) and held that telecom service providers have to now pay fines and penalties on the unpaid fees, other than termination fee and roaming charges.



The apex court allowed the Centre to recover over Rs 92,000 crore from the already financially stressed telecom industry within three months. The order came as a major blow to the two incumbent operators, Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel, forcing them to hike tariffs.



In February, the slammed mobile carriers for non-payment of dues and threatened them with contempt proceedings if they didn’t pay up by March 17.



The court, which had asked and Bharti Airtel, among other to pay 92,000 crore rupees (or about 12.89 billion dollars) in overdue levies and interest by January 23, had rejected petitions seeking a review of its order in january.



On May 18, the top court had lashed out at Bharti Airtel, and other mobile phone operators for self-assessing their outstanding telecom dues, saying they need to pay past dues with interest and penalty -- an estimated amount of Rs 1.6 trillion.



The apex court had also come down heavily on the DoT for allowing to re-assess what they owed the government, and said its October 24, 2019 order on revenues for calculating dues was final.



How much do the telcos owe?



Bharti Airtel's total due is at Rs 43,980 crore. The company has paid Rs 18,004 crore so far; the balance to be paid is Rs 25,976 crore.



Vodafone Idea's dues are at Rs 58,254 crore. The company has paid Rs 6,354 crore; the balance left Rs 51,400 crore.

Tata Group dues for Tata Telecom Services Ltd (TTSL) are pegged at Rs 16,798 crore. It has paid Rs 4,197 crore; balance is Rs 12,601 crore



Now, the two companies- and Vodafone Idea, sought some time to make the balance AGR payments, agreeing to have their licences cancelled in case they failed to meet the deadline. Justice Mishra sais the court can't grant an extension based on a 'gentleman's promise'.



pleaded that it does not have enough money to pay and should be given some time. It added that its licence could be cancelled if it failed to pay up.



The apex court termed the demand by for dues of Rs 4 trillion in AGR from public sector undertakings as totally impermissible' and said DoT must consider withdrawing it.



A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah questioned the demand raised by the government from the PSUs and said that its verdict in the case was misinterpreted as the issue of their dues based on AGR was not dealt with by the apex court.



The Solicitor General told the SC that the demands were issues at the PSUs had also obtained licences. Most PSUs hold licenses that are different from telecom service providers. Bills that we have raised come up to Rs 4.28 trillion. He told the SC that DoT officers feared being targeted if they had not raised demands. PSUs were license holders is our justification. Will file necessary affidavits to explain our position.



Order says, Govt admits to difference in licences of PSUs & Telcos. SC judgment could not have been made on the basis of launching demand against PSUs. Can't allow such staggered payout without securing govt dues, says Justice Mishra. To which Voda Idea counsel said that they don't have enough money to issue Bank guarantee of Rs 50,000 crore.



The Union government also admitted to the difference in licences of the telecom companies and the PSUs. The (DoT) has been asked by the apex court to clarify the raising of demand within three days of the order.

SC asked the telecom companies if they are ready to furnish bank guarantees in case of cancellation of the license.



The Supreme Court will next hear the AGR case on June 18