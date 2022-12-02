JUST IN
Business Standard

Canara Bank wins 'Banker's Bank of the Year Award 2022' for India

The winners are judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product & services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months

Topics
Canara Bank | finance sector | Indian banking system

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

L V Prabhakar, Canara bank's MD and CEO
Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar receiving the Banker's Bank of the Year Award 2022 in London.

Canara Bank on Friday announced in a statement that that it has won the "Banker's Bank of the Year Award 2022" for the Indian segmant of Global Banking Summit.

The event took place in London from November 29 to December 1, 2022 and L V Prabhakar, the bank's MD and CEO, accepted the award from the organiers, the bank said.

According to the statement, the Bankers’ Bank of the year awards are considered to be like Oscar awards for the banking sector and the winners are judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product and services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months.

"Canara Bank expresses sincere gratitude to all its customers, investors, staff and all other stake holders," the public sector lender said in the statement.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 23:17 IST

